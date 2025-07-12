TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 881 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

