Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 373 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $64,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 408.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $23,941,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $554.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $556.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director owned 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.