WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Evercore ISI

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

KLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KLG opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. WK Kellogg has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 103.13%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in WK Kellogg by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

