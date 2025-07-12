Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,779 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,154,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 421.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,755,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 809,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 950,379 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

