Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,063 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 19.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 35.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 47,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 6.3% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 342,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Gas & Electric

About Pacific Gas & Electric

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

