Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 636 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,014,000 after buying an additional 231,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after buying an additional 71,707 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,795,000 after buying an additional 367,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,804,000 after buying an additional 129,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Donaldson Price Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

