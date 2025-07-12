Comparing RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) & BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW)

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) and BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RBC Bearings and BrewBilt Manufacturing”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Bearings $1.64 billion 7.26 $246.20 million $7.67 49.28 BrewBilt Manufacturing $1.44 million 0.00 -$7.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

RBC Bearings has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RBC Bearings and BrewBilt Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Bearings 0 2 4 0 2.67 BrewBilt Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 0.00

RBC Bearings currently has a consensus price target of $398.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.41%. Given RBC Bearings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RBC Bearings is more favorable than BrewBilt Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares RBC Bearings and BrewBilt Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Bearings 15.05% 10.08% 6.26% BrewBilt Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Manufacturing has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RBC Bearings beats BrewBilt Manufacturing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. In addition, it offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear and maxum, and controlled start transmission. Further, the company's power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, material handling, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, and a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Oxford, Connecticut.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

