Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells 11,914 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Gheuens sold 11,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $452,612.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,685.29. This trade represents a 16.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
- On Tuesday, July 1st, Sarah Gheuens sold 4,091 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $139,789.47.
- On Tuesday, June 24th, Sarah Gheuens sold 2,909 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $97,567.86.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%
NASDAQ AGIO opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $62.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
