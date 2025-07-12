Contrasting Gates Industrial (GTES) & Its Rivals

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gates Industrial to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gates Industrial’s peers have a beta of 11.39, indicating that their average share price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 3 6 0 2.67 Gates Industrial Competitors 339 2453 3107 125 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gates Industrial and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Gates Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $23.56, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Gates Industrial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gates Industrial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gates Industrial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.41 billion $194.90 million 29.82 Gates Industrial Competitors $4.72 billion $501.64 million 20.79

Gates Industrial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gates Industrial. Gates Industrial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gates Industrial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 6.39% 10.15% 5.00% Gates Industrial Competitors 8.57% 12.70% 7.08%

Summary

Gates Industrial peers beat Gates Industrial on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.