Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.