Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $170.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $157.72 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average is $154.35. The company has a market capitalization of $379.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

