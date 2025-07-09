Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBMF opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

