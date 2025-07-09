Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,017 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $2,292,117.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 467,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,383.38. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE WH opened at $85.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

