Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 0.4% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $55,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,765,000 after purchasing an additional 201,356 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,657,000 after purchasing an additional 117,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,128.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 112,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.