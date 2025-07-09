TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

