TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 692 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $974,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,998 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in American International Group by 2,134.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -67.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

