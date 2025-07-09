TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,629,000 after purchasing an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,336,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

