Reviewing Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI)

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Tilray Brands has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tilray Brands and TriSalus Life Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray Brands $788.94 million 0.75 -$244.98 million ($1.05) -0.56 TriSalus Life Sciences $29.43 million 6.65 -$30.05 million ($1.12) -4.62

TriSalus Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray Brands. TriSalus Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tilray Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Tilray Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Tilray Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray Brands and TriSalus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray Brands -113.85% -7.40% -6.02% TriSalus Life Sciences -84.67% N/A -111.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tilray Brands and TriSalus Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray Brands 0 3 1 0 2.25 TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 6 2 3.25

Tilray Brands currently has a consensus target price of $1.92, indicating a potential upside of 224.69%. TriSalus Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 107.93%. Given Tilray Brands’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tilray Brands is more favorable than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats Tilray Brands on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

