iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.