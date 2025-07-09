Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 782 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $121,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $51,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR opened at $7,531.99 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,232.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7,435.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,023.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

