Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,107 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Continental were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,315,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,214,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Continental in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Tri Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Continental Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TY stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. Tri Continental Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

Tri Continental Increases Dividend

Tri Continental Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Tri Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

