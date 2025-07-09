Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,007 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

TCAF opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

