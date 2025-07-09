Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $132.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $132,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.