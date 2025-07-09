Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco MSCI USA ETF worth $24,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,573,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of PBUS opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $62.99.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

