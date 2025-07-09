MasterBrand (MBC) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MasterBrand to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MasterBrand and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MasterBrand $2.70 billion $125.90 million 14.64 MasterBrand Competitors $1.44 billion -$10.98 million -1.51

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. MasterBrand is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterBrand 3.74% 12.60% 5.75% MasterBrand Competitors -4.66% -23.03% -2.78%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MasterBrand and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MasterBrand has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasterBrand’s peers have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MasterBrand and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00 MasterBrand Competitors 51 512 310 52 2.39

MasterBrand presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.35%. As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 34.87%. Given MasterBrand’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MasterBrand has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of MasterBrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of MasterBrand shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MasterBrand beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.