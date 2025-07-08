West Fraser Timber (WFG) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) is one of 15 public companies in the “BLDG PRD – WOOD” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare West Fraser Timber to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

West Fraser Timber has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Fraser Timber’s peers have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for West Fraser Timber and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Fraser Timber 0 0 5 0 3.00 West Fraser Timber Competitors 188 1156 1094 47 2.40

Dividends

West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus target price of $100.40, indicating a potential upside of 34.75%. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies have a potential upside of 22.25%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than its peers.

West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. West Fraser Timber pays out -752.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 36.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. West Fraser Timber has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “BLDG PRD – WOOD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Fraser Timber and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio West Fraser Timber $6.17 billion -$5.00 million -438.29 West Fraser Timber Competitors $4.93 billion $297.37 million -13.18

West Fraser Timber has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares West Fraser Timber and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Fraser Timber 0.03% 0.99% 0.78% West Fraser Timber Competitors 7.65% 10.27% 6.04%

Summary

West Fraser Timber peers beat West Fraser Timber on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, paperboard products, tissue and towel products, and a variety of other paper grades. Further, it offers bioproducts, including bioenergy and biomaterial. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, papers, tissue, and box materials, and industrial applications. The company sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.