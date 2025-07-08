Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 111.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE GD opened at $294.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.37. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.24.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

