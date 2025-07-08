Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $328,000 in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $237.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.51. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.97 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

