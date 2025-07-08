Enzyme (MLN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.23 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $21.23 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $7.15 or 0.00006573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on February 1st, 2017. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,992,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,967,315 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official message board is enzyme.finance/blog. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzyme_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

