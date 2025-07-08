Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (down from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.42.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $741.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $690.23 and a 200 day moving average of $634.82. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

