Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.65 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $534.71 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.99.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

