Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 366.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $288.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

