Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,088,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $99,172,000. Life Line Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $45,850,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,499,000 after acquiring an additional 429,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,460,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

