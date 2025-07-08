Interchange Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $988,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $536.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.06 and its 200 day moving average is $511.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.74 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 68.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.