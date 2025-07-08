Reviewing Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Entegris pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Entegris pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BE Semiconductor Industries pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Entegris and BE Semiconductor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 1 7 0 2.88 BE Semiconductor Industries 0 4 1 2 2.71

Risk and Volatility

Entegris presently has a consensus price target of $113.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.14%. Given Entegris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entegris is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Entegris has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 9.57% 12.48% 5.40% BE Semiconductor Industries 29.68% 37.42% 16.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entegris and BE Semiconductor Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $3.24 billion 3.88 $292.79 million $2.04 40.69 BE Semiconductor Industries $657.41 million N/A $196.93 million $2.43 59.93

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries. Entegris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BE Semiconductor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industries beats Entegris on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The MC segment solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and process gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries; integrated circuit chemical mechanical polishing solutions, high-performance etch and clean chemistries, gases and materials, and safe and materials delivery systems. The MS segment provides materials-based solutions, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurries, pads, deposition materials, process chemistries and gases, formulated cleans, etchants, and other specialty materials. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions for customers' yields by protecting critical materials during manufacturing, transportation, and storage, which include monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries. The company's customers include logic and memory semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, and wafer grower companies; and flat panel display equipment makers, panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices, as well as their related ecosystems. It serves manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Die Attach, Packaging, and Plating. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. It also provides plating equipment, such as tin, copper, and precious metal and solar plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company's principal brand names include Datacon, Esec, Fico, and Meco. It offers its products primarily to multinational chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

