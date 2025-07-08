PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.
