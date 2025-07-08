General Mills, Inc. (GIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a 1.7% increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

General Mills has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE GIS opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.