Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.19

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.

Halma Stock Up 4.3%

HLMAF stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Halma has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $45.54.

Get Halma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Halma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.