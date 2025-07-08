RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

RFM stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

