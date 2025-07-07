Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 31% – Time to Buy?

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 31% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,189,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 181,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Westhaven Gold Stock Up 31.0%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Westhaven Gold
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
