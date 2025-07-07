Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Jonathan Vassil Sells 6,592 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $280,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,678.69. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of Toast stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.83. 9,449,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,592. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 194.91 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOST. Wall Street Zen downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $205,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 14,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

