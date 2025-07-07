CarParts.com (PRTS) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CarParts.com to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of CarParts.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of CarParts.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarParts.com and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CarParts.com $588.85 million -$40.60 million -0.89 CarParts.com Competitors $6.66 billion $183.38 million 10.38

Analyst Ratings

CarParts.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CarParts.com. CarParts.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CarParts.com and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarParts.com 0 1 2 0 2.67 CarParts.com Competitors 557 3138 4422 196 2.51

CarParts.com currently has a consensus target price of $1.93, suggesting a potential upside of 151.83%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 12.97%. Given CarParts.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CarParts.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarParts.com -8.67% -55.04% -22.14% CarParts.com Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Risk and Volatility

CarParts.com has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarParts.com’s rivals have a beta of 3.11, meaning that their average share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarParts.com beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories. The company sells its products to individual customers through its flagship website www.carparts.com and app; online marketplaces, including third-party auction sites and shopping portals; and auto parts wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

