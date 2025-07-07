Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 11,815 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $109,288.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,277.50. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,153 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $64,305.47.

On Tuesday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 2,666 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $24,233.94.

On Friday, June 27th, K Charles Janac sold 18,620 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $186,572.40.

On Wednesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 2,057 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $16,106.31.

On Monday, June 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $9,594.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.29. 539,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,363. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $389.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 2.5% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,812,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,157,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arteris by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 900,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 260,277 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 46.4% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 407,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Arteris by 97.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 161,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

