OneSpaWorld (OSW) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OneSpaWorld to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OneSpaWorld and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 5 0 3.00 OneSpaWorld Competitors 534 1569 3008 49 2.50

OneSpaWorld currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.05%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 12.70%. Given OneSpaWorld’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OneSpaWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneSpaWorld’s peers have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

OneSpaWorld pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. OneSpaWorld pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 50.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld 7.41% 15.28% 11.19% OneSpaWorld Competitors -90.29% -69.36% -9.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpaWorld and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $903.42 million $72.86 million 33.22 OneSpaWorld Competitors $3.98 billion $328.73 million 32.62

OneSpaWorld’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OneSpaWorld. OneSpaWorld is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Grown Alchemist, Kérastase, Dysport, Restylane, Thermage, CoolSculpting, truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, Good Feet, and Hyperice with various brands offered in the cruise market. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

