Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.77 and last traded at $124.55, with a volume of 1591745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Oshkosh Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

