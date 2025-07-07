UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,373,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,444,959.36. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $564,300.00.
- On Monday, June 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $575,100.00.
- On Friday, June 27th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $575,100.00.
- On Wednesday, June 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $564,750.00.
- On Monday, June 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $544,500.00.
UiPath Trading Down 1.1%
PATH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,412,506. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Trading of UiPath
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in UiPath by 198.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.
Get Our Latest Research Report on UiPath
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UiPath
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.