UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,373,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,444,959.36. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $564,300.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $575,100.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $575,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $564,750.00.

On Monday, June 23rd, Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $544,500.00.

UiPath Trading Down 1.1%

PATH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,412,506. UiPath, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in UiPath by 198.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UiPath

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.