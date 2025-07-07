Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 767,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 224,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.76.

Noble Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

