Insider Selling: LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,288,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,618. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $58,537.50.

On Thursday, June 5th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $54,075.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $55,912.50.

On Thursday, May 1st, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $54,285.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

LC traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $12.23. 1,031,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,007. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. LendingClub Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,167,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,057 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 8.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,220,000 after buying an additional 308,523 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in LendingClub by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after buying an additional 1,412,568 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,998,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,895,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

