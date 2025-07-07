Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells 6,533 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $457,701.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,087.38. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,340 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $59,214.60.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 764 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $35,877.44.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,227. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 2.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $96.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Upstart from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Upstart to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

