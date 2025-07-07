BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport Sells 1,600 Shares

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 200,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,716.10. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darcy Horn Davenport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 27th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $92,864.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $95,504.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $96,928.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $100,656.00.

NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,327. BellRing Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

